Accumulating snow today, with colder weather into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies through the night led to temperatures bottoming out in the single digits and teens across Southcentral, with temperatures along the immediate coast in the 20s and 30s. While there are still some areas of wintry mix occurring through Prince William Sound, much of Southcentral is on the drier side to start off the day. That will change through the day, as snow and clouds are set to build back into the region.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in place for western Alaska, where blowing snow is leading to whiteout conditions at times. Winds gusting up to 65 mph will lead to additional visibility issues, with up to 7 inches of accumulation for St Lawrence Island. Further south through Bristol Bay and Southwest Alaska, snow continues to sweep through the area. It’s this band of snow that will eventually arrive in Southcentral through the afternoon and evening, as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Snow will begin to spread into southern parts of the Kenai around lunchtime and move north up the inlet and into Anchorage. This snow will have some heavier bands embedded within it, which is where Southcentral will see the best chance for decent accumulation. Right now the trend is for 2 to 5 inches of snow, with some localized heavier amounts. Snow for Anchorage and surrounding locations shouldn’t start until around the evening commute and then continuing into the night. It’s possible that some of the harder hit areas will be through Turnagain Arm and into Portage Valley. These locations could see in excess of 5 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches in some of the harder hit areas.

Snow tapers off into the weekend with colder conditions returning to the region. Much of the weekend will be spent with passing snow showers and highs in the teens.

Southeast will continue to see daily rain and snow, with highs dropping into the mid 30s this weekend.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

