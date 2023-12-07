Alaska Nat’l Guard counterdrug program recognized by U.S. Dept. of Defense

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - While guardsmen from both the Alaska Air and Army National Guard were visiting schools across Southcentral during Red Ribbon Week, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness was compiling its list of the 33rd annual Community Drug Awareness Awards.

Master Sgt. Joyce Dean, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Alaska National Guard’s Counterdrug Support Program, said the operation was nominated by counterdrug coordinator Capt. Kimberly Westfall for its fentanyl awareness achievements for fiscal year 2023.

“We received an announcement through our headquarters National Guard Bureau,” Dean said. “We are proud.”

The Alaska-based bureau of the National Guard was one of four military branches to receive the award this year, among other counterdrug programs with the United States Army Garrison West Point, the United States Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego as well as the United States Air Force Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base.

Also listed were the Potomac River Young Marines as the winners of the 2023 Fulcrum Shield Award.

Tech. Sgt. Elijah Gutierrez said members of the program, like himself, aim to strengthen prevention efforts by supporting agencies across the state, extending well beyond Red Ribbon Week efforts.

“We are embedded in the Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention at the State of Alaska within the Division of Public Health,” Gutierrez said. “We worked with them hand in hand and helped develop their statewide opioid action plan a number of years ago.”

The counterdrug program also supports Project HOPE, a naloxone kit distribution program through the State of Alaska.

Gutierrez, who has been with the program since 2016, said the award is the highest accolade the program has ever received to his knowledge, and believes it’s a testament to all the partnering agencies that have played a role.

“We don’t operate independently,” he said. “We collaborate with people and try to bolster their programs, so the award not only comes to us, but it comes to the people of Alaska and all the tremendous work they do that enables us to do the work we do.”

