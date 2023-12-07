Anchorage hotel customer accused of refusing to leave, shooting at police

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A heavy Anchorage police presence descended around a Midtown hotel on Wednesday afternoon after a hotel customer shot at officers.

According to an officer at the scene, police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn on a report of a disturbance after the customer was not willing to leave the hotel. At some point after police arrived at the Midtown hotel, the suspect shot at officers.

Police arrested the suspect and no APD officers were injured by the shooting. Police could not speak on whether the person taken into custody was injured in the police encounter.

Police say they are working on getting a search warrant for the suspect’s room.

As of 2:45 p.m., A Street was blocked off to traffic between Tudor Road and East 48th Avenue.

Anchorage police say there are no public safety concerns at this time, and they will share more information on the shooting later on.

