Assembly explores snow response after recent storms; city does not commit to increase staff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Enterprise and Utility Oversight Committee held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss both the city and state’s plowing response after record snowfall buried neighborhoods, roads and sidewalks in November.

In a document prepared for the work session, the administration outlined its response, giving generally good grades for how city workers responded to the record-setting snowfall event. It also offered several recommendations for improvement including managing public expectations during record snow and communicating to the public that residential plow-outs may take longer than the 84-hour goal as snow levels increase.

Reading the document, Bronson Chief of Staff Mario Bird said coordination between the municipality and the State of Alaska could also be improved, as well as communicating that coordination to the public. He concluded by saying that record snowfall events should not determine the staffing or operation level of municipal street maintenance.

But several assembly members, including member Daniel Volland, questioned whether the snowfall might be the new norm.

“Calling heavy snowfall ‘unprecedented’ or ‘record-breaking,’ I do think there’s going to be a point where the public’s just not going to buy that anymore,” Volland said. “I think we’re hearing from our constituents that they expect not a perfect level of service, but a better level of service.”

He asked municipal manager Kent Kohlhase whether the administration was open to hiring more staff and investing more in equipment to clear snow.

“We are certainly looking at all the options for improving service,” Kohlhase said. “But I’m not prepared to commit that we are going to hire more people right now. We are still discussing it.”

Sean Holland, the Department of Transportation and Public Facility’s central region director, said the state is still reviewing its response to the event as well as how it can better coordinate with the city.

Holland said he did not think it made sense financially to staff the department based on record snow levels. And while he said DOT is considering purchasing more equipment, he pointed out that also requires hiring more staff to maintain and run it. Holland said the 70% vacancy rate for DOT mechanics in Anchorage has been especially challenging.

