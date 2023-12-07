Bill that could reverse Biden administration decisions over ANWR, NPR-A heads to House

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A piece of legislation seeking to expand energy production on Alaska’s North Slope is heading for debate in the U.S. House of Representatives after moving out of the House Natural Resources Committee and being formally introduced on Wednesday.

If passed, the bill known as Alaska’s Right to Produce Act of 2023 could lead to big changes tied to oil and gas exploration and development in the state, potentially reversing the Department of the Interior’s decision to bar oil and gas development within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and reinstating leases within the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were cancelled earlier this year by the Biden administration.

On Wednesday morning, congressional lawmakers in Washington, D.C., conducted what’s known as a markup, deciding whether or not the proposal should be recommended to the full House, and if so, how. After extensive commentary as well as discussion on proposed amendments, H.R. 6285 advanced and was formally introduced, according to House records.

A spokesperson for the office of Rep. Mary Peltola, R-Alaska, shared the congresswoman’s reaction to the advancing of the bill via a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

“Responsibly developing Alaska’s resources in the 1002 area of ANWR has been a priority for Alaska’s Congressional delegation for decades,” Peltola said. “Alaskans must be able to make the final decision about our land and resources, and I’m proud to work across the aisle and with our Senators to advance this bill.”

While opponents consider the legislation a reversal of progress on Arctic protections, Peltola and Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have all expressed full support of the bill, arguing in part that Alaska has the right to produce its own energy.

The DOI this September cancelled multiple oil and gas leases in ANWR, concurrently freezing production efforts within the NPR-A.

