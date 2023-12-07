Bill that could reverse Biden administration decisions over ANWR, NPR-A heads to House

Legislation known as the ‘Alaska’s Right to Produce Act of 2023′ moved out of committee Wednesday
Alaska's News Source is telling Alaska's story
By Beth Verge
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A piece of legislation seeking to expand energy production on Alaska’s North Slope is heading for debate in the U.S. House of Representatives after moving out of the House Natural Resources Committee and being formally introduced on Wednesday.

If passed, the bill known as Alaska’s Right to Produce Act of 2023 could lead to big changes tied to oil and gas exploration and development in the state, potentially reversing the Department of the Interior’s decision to bar oil and gas development within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and reinstating leases within the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were cancelled earlier this year by the Biden administration.

On Wednesday morning, congressional lawmakers in Washington, D.C., conducted what’s known as a markup, deciding whether or not the proposal should be recommended to the full House, and if so, how. After extensive commentary as well as discussion on proposed amendments, H.R. 6285 advanced and was formally introduced, according to House records.

A spokesperson for the office of Rep. Mary Peltola, R-Alaska, shared the congresswoman’s reaction to the advancing of the bill via a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

“Responsibly developing Alaska’s resources in the 1002 area of ANWR has been a priority for Alaska’s Congressional delegation for decades,” Peltola said. “Alaskans must be able to make the final decision about our land and resources, and I’m proud to work across the aisle and with our Senators to advance this bill.”

While opponents consider the legislation a reversal of progress on Arctic protections, Peltola and Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have all expressed full support of the bill, arguing in part that Alaska has the right to produce its own energy.

The DOI this September cancelled multiple oil and gas leases in ANWR, concurrently freezing production efforts within the NPR-A.

You can read the full text of H.R. 6285 by clicking here.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Court System warns people about a jury scam
Alaska Court System warns people about jury scam
Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
Joe Hickel works on adding to the massive gingerbread village he creates every year at the...
‘I had a good run’: Pastry Chef Joe Hickel on his final Hotel Captain Cook gingerbread village display
FILE - Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut plane’s engines indicted on endangerment charges
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Anchorage from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Get ready: Pacific storm to bring snow to Southcentral

Latest News

Gwich’in Nation in D.C. as questions over future of drilling in ANWR remain
Gwich’in Nation in D.C. as questions over future of drilling in ANWR remain
Group favoring ranked choice voting in Alaska files new complaint against group opposed
Group favoring ranked choice voting in Alaska files new complaint against group opposed
Anchorage snow plowing after heavy snowfall
Anchorage mayoral candidates address snow removal to score political points
Snow removal, homelessness and economy among topics at State of the City Address
Snow removal, homelessness and economy among topics at State of the City Address