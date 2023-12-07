Camper trailer fire breaks out at Cuddy homeless encampment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire put billowing black smoke into the sky over Anchorage Thursday morning as fire crews rushed to put out a camper trailer, according to officials.

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Fire Department said multiple units responded to the blaze at 9:10 a.m.

Alex Boyd, the assistant chief at AFD, said that there has been no reports of injuries or fatalities associated with the fire.

Boyd said crews arrived to find a “travel trailer” on fire, and that crews believe in their initial investigation that a campfire outside the trailer grew out of control and spread to the trailer. Boyd said that crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving.

As of 10 a.m., Anchorage fire crews were still at the scene attempting to extinguish hidden fires and determine the exact cause.

Anchorage fire crews say a camper trailer caught fire Dec. 7, 2023. (Kim Daehnke/Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

