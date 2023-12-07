Camper trailer fire breaks out at Cuddy homeless encampment

Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire put billowing black smoke into the sky over Anchorage Thursday morning as fire crews rushed to put out a camper trailer, according to officials.

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Fire Department said multiple units responded to the blaze at 9:10 a.m.

Alex Boyd, the assistant chief at AFD, said that there has been no reports of injuries or fatalities associated with the fire.

Boyd said crews arrived to find a “travel trailer” on fire, and that crews believe in their initial investigation that a campfire outside the trailer grew out of control and spread to the trailer. Boyd said that crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving.

As of 10 a.m., Anchorage fire crews were still at the scene attempting to extinguish hidden fires and determine the exact cause.

Anchorage fire crews say a camper trailer caught fire Dec. 7, 2023.
Anchorage fire crews say a camper trailer caught fire Dec. 7, 2023.(Kim Daehnke/Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
The Alaska Court System warns people about a jury scam
Alaska Court System warns people about jury scam
Anchorage’s marijuana retailers could soon be allowed to sell their products online, over the...
Marijuana drive-thru, internet and phone sales could soon be legal in Anchorage
Among other things, Mayor Dave Bronson's vetoes included a cut to funding for the Anchorage...
Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson’s budget vetoes
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
Morning FastCast Dec. 7, 2023
Anchorage police at the Hilton Garden Inn
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
Bill that could reverse Biden administration decisions over ANWR, NPR-A heads to House
Bill that could reverse Biden administration decisions over ANWR, NPR-A heads to House