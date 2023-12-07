Downtown Anchorage businesses report disturbances related to drug activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From graffiti to drug activity to theft, several Anchorage businesses are reporting disturbances around their downtown locations that are beginning to take a toll on them.

During Thanksgiving week, Hasco Inc., located on Sixth Avenue, said they and other organizations like the Alaska Black Caucus, were vandalized with graffiti which included racial slurs and curse words.

One of Hasco’s managers said the graffiti activity has just been one of the problems facing the business.

“There’s also a lot of trash and these kids are hanging out there — it’s a daily thing — I mean, we’re having to make them leave two, three, four times a day,” said Michael Connaker, a sales manager for the HVAC contractor. “There’s foil on the ground that they’re using to cook their drugs in or whatever, there’s beer, there’s alcohol.”

Connaker said at one time Hasco installed security cameras, but they have since been destroyed.

“They yell at our customers, they get in the customers’ way, they curse at them,” Connaker said.

Connaker said he has recently switched from calling 311, the non-emergency line, to 911. But results have been limited.

“We just clean up needles. And we just clean up trash. It’s a day-to-day thing and we can’t get help,” he said.

Within the past six months, Salon Poppy, which shares an alley with Hasco, said the conditions outside the business have taken a turn for the worse. Salon owner Kari Mystrom suspects it could be related to heavy drug use among youths.

“So we have had our back window broken, they were able to get their arm in and just steal like kind of a small speaker. If we leave anything out overnight, like our chairs, they tend to get broken or disappear,” Mystrom said.

Mystrom said she has called the Anchorage Police Department around 50 times within the past six months.

“There are days where we call them four or five times in a day, just because the activity back there and when we go to our cars, we feel unsafe,” Mystrom said.

APD reports only receiving seven calls from the address where Salon Poppy is located since July. Those calls include trespassing and burglary.

“I employ only women. And that’s a huge struggle for me because I really feel like we should have a buddy system now when we go to our cars. I mean, we’ve done everything we can. We’ve lit up our back parking lot, we’ve gotten a security system,” Mystrom said.

