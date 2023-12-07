‘Next step’ initiative underway as Anchorage leaders look to housing as the solution for homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A community conversation took place Wednesday night at the Anchorage Public Library as leaders from Anchorage and Houston, Texas, shared insight on systems and solutions that have effectively worked in other communities’ homelessness response.

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness hosted the conversation and said there are 2,478 permanent housing units needed to fill Anchorage’s housing gap.

The discussion came two days after the introduction of a $4.6 million pilot program called the “Next Step” Initiative. The program aims to move 150 people out of cold weather shelters into more permanent housing. Houston, which has nationally recognized programs, focuses on finding permanent housing for the homeless, a system that Anchorage leaders are now looking to for guidance.

During the meeting, public members asked questions of the Houston delegation to get a better sense of how their model would work in Anchorage.

Meg Zaletel, the executive director for the Coalition and Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair, maintains homelessness is a community problem, requiring community solutions, and hoped the meeting would encourage people to work in the same direction.

“[We] want to really hone these skills, get this pilot going. We want to take this outside this summer. We want this to be the method in which we decommission encampments,” Zaletel said.

Zaletel wants people to start looking at the homeless in a different light and for people to treat them better. She aspires to learn and evolve as she and others help those experiencing homelessness, with the hope that their methods will keep getting better and better over time.

Alexis Johnson, Anchorage’s housing and homeless coordinator, was happy with the plan moving forward and said she’s already received buy-in from a partner organization.

“We came to an agreement that this was doable alongside our emergency cold weather shelter operator, Henning, with the support of the Coalition who put together the whole plan,” Johnson said. “So you’re really seeing a community come together and really push towards a pilot program of getting people out of encampments and into housing.”

Assembly member Felix Rivera described Houston as a housing-first city, focusing on housing as the solution for homelessness. Houston abates homeless camps through demobilization, which involves moving community members from camps directly into housing, a tactic Rivera thought was innovative and would like to see in Anchorage.

“It’s really all about focusing on the end solution, which is housing, and so that is a lot of the work that Houston has done and it’s really what the ‘Next Step’ program is modeled off of,” Rivera said.

An emphasis of the visiting Houston Coalition for the Homeless members was the scale and impact of the initiatives being put forward.

“We need to have a huge impact in our community and so that’s what we’re hoping to do with the 150 individuals in the span of four months, is have a big impact in our community and then scale it up from there,” Rivera said.

Anchorage leaders mentioned in their closing remarks their hope to use the proven solution of housing to get those experiencing homelessness off the streets.

Multiple Houston leaders expressed hopefulness at Wednesday night’s meeting based on the Bronson administration and Assembly’s efforts so far with sheltering the homeless.

