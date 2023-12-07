Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser

A suspect is in custody after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a police officer. (WHDH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:48 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck driver in a suburb of Boston is accused of crashing into a police officer and a utility employee at a work site, killing them, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing, law enforcement officials said.

Two other utility workers were injured in the initial crash Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Boston, and “multiple other vehicles” were struck by the truck before it was abandoned, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a news release.

“Clearly what happened ... is an unimaginable tragedy,” Ryan said at a news conference. “These two men were doing their job at 4 o’clock in the afternoon when they were killed and crashes like this happen far too often.”

After the cruiser crashed, police said they arrested the driver after a brief foot pursuit.

A 54-year-old man from Woodsville, New Hampshire, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery and was expected to be arraigned Thursday morning, Ryan said. Online court records early Thursday didn’t list information on his case, including whether he had a lawyer, and a phone number could not be found for him.

The events unfolded after the driver attempted to make a U-turn, striking a vehicle. The truck continued for about a quarter mile before Waltham police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and a 36-year-old National Grid worker were struck. Tracey was working a police detail at a utility work site, Ryan said.

The truck kept going and struck other vehicles before the driver got out and fled, encountering another Waltham officer who was responding to the crash. The driver then allegedly pulled a knife on the officer before taking his cruiser and driving off, Ryan said. The cruiser crashed shortly afterward and the driver was arrested following a brief foot chase.

Tracey was a 28-year veteran of the Waltham Police Department.

“He was a compassionate police officer, and always looked out for the underdog,” Chief Kevin O’Connell said at the news conference. He was an amazing husband, a loving father, and a friend to all.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
The Alaska Court System warns people about a jury scam
Alaska Court System warns people about jury scam
Anchorage’s marijuana retailers could soon be allowed to sell their products online, over the...
Marijuana drive-thru, internet and phone sales could soon be legal in Anchorage
Among other things, Mayor Dave Bronson's vetoes included a cut to funding for the Anchorage...
Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson’s budget vetoes
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Andy Hoang poses with co-workers Lisa Davenport, left, and Justina Terino at the spot where...
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden...
Lawmakers to vote on censuring Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in House office building
A suspect is in custody after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a police...
RAW: Officer, utility worker killed in crash
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
Man dead after being run over at a sawmill