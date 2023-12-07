Strong winds, snow, and then colder temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system is rotating in the Gulf of Alaska, another is pushing into the western part of the state. The low to the west will likely see another low form off the front late in the week. And yet another strong low will arrive over the southeast Panhandle Saturday.

Strong winds, more than 50 mph, hit several locations. Nome was blasted by strong winds with a gust hitting 63 miles per hour. A winter storm warning is still in effect there. Blowing snow reduced visibility in the town as the winds howled. Damage to some city Christmas decorations happened on Front street due to the blasting winds. Saint Paul Island had a 53 mph gust and it ramped up to 52 mph in Kodiak.

Blizzard conditions were also holding on in Thompson Pass.

In southcentral, snowfall was light in Anchorage on Wednesday, but a second round of snow is expected Thursday afternoon to evening for Anchorage and many other parts of southcentral. Before that arrives, clearing skies pave the way for a cold night in the city with lows zero to 10 degrees.

Hot spot: Metlakatla, in southeast Alaska, with 47 degrees.

Cold spot: Tanana, dropping to 15 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.