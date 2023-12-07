Strong winds, snow, and then colder temperatures

Coldest in the interior
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system is rotating in the Gulf of Alaska, another is pushing into the western part of the state. The low to the west will likely see another low form off the front late in the week. And yet another strong low will arrive over the southeast Panhandle Saturday.

Strong winds, more than 50 mph, hit several locations. Nome was blasted by strong winds with a gust hitting 63 miles per hour. A winter storm warning is still in effect there. Blowing snow reduced visibility in the town as the winds howled. Damage to some city Christmas decorations happened on Front street due to the blasting winds. Saint Paul Island had a 53 mph gust and it ramped up to 52 mph in Kodiak.

Blizzard conditions were also holding on in Thompson Pass.

In southcentral, snowfall was light in Anchorage on Wednesday, but a second round of snow is expected Thursday afternoon to evening for Anchorage and many other parts of southcentral. Before that arrives, clearing skies pave the way for a cold night in the city with lows zero to 10 degrees.

Hot spot: Metlakatla, in southeast Alaska, with 47 degrees.

Cold spot: Tanana, dropping to 15 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Court System warns people about a jury scam
Alaska Court System warns people about jury scam
Joe Hickel works on adding to the massive gingerbread village he creates every year at the...
‘I had a good run’: Pastry Chef Joe Hickel on his final Hotel Captain Cook gingerbread village display
FILE - Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut plane’s engines indicted on endangerment charges
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Anchorage from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Get ready: Pacific storm to bring snow to Southcentral
Stormy weather returns to Alaska with snow likely through the end of the week
Stormy weather returns to Alaska with snow likely through end of week

Latest News

Nome Blizzard_MF 12-6-23
Strong winds, snow, and then colder temperatures
Portage, Alaska
Blizzard warning issued for Thompson Pass with reduced visibility
Blizzard warning with reduced visibility for Thompson Pass
Light snowfall expected across much of Southcentral
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Anchorage from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Get ready: Pacific storm to bring snow to Southcentral
MF- Weather Advisory 12-5-23
Get ready, a Pacific storm brings snow