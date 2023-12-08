High wind & blowing snow with the next storm

Winter weather advisories for southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm is on the march and generating winter weather advisories for a large swath of southcentral Alaska Thursday night.

Prepare to contend with slippery roads and winds whipping the snow around, making it harder to see clearly.

The winter weather advisories stretch from the Mat-Su to Homer and Prince William Sound.

The storm is approaching from the southwest.

The Anchorage bowl could see 2 to 5 inches of snow, with 4 to 8 inches possible for eastern Turnagain Arm, the Anchorage hillside, Whittier, Sterling and the Homer bluffs. Winds gusts are likely to hit 30-35 miles per hour, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility along roadways.

The snow is expected to move through the region overnight, tapering to snow showers by morning. Colder air will be in place, keeping the snow intact.

