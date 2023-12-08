Mixed emotions from Anchorage residents on snowplowing efforts this winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During an Anchorage Assembly special committee meeting on Wednesday, municipal leaders gave generally good grades for how the municipality responded to record-breaking snowfall last month, but not all residents agree.

Kathy Howell, who lives eight miles down Eagle River Road, said there were three to four days that she and others couldn’t get into town due to the rutted and icy roads.

“There’s just no excuse for that ... I get that it was an unusual amount of snowfall, but I think with climate change this is not going to be so unusual, we had it last winter and now we have it again this winter and they need to do something to be more prepared for this,” Howell said.

Howell was particularly frustrated with the municipality clearing some of the state’s roads. She mentioned seeing little information on how the state will be held accountable for their perceived inaction.

Rosa Andorson, an Anchorage resident since 1969 who lives off of Jewel Lake, thought snowplows should have reached her neighborhood quicker. She believes the city and state have not done a good job last year and this year.

“They may do a good job on the main roads, the main roads are OK, but the side roads and the neighborhoods, no, they’re not doing a good job, and they take them forever,” Andorson said.

Andorson said plows came by her house on Wednesday to smooth the bumps but stopped short of putting sand down.

Anchorage Steet Maintenance Manager Paul Vanlandingham said snowstorms like the ones last month “keep us humble.”

“We realize there are probably some things that we should probably do better, and can do better and will do better,” Vanlandingham said. “We are looking at the way we do things and realize expectations are high and we are going to do our best to live up to those expectations.”

Vanlandingham reminds residents to practice patience, park off-streets and allow room for crews to access neighborhoods safely and effectively.

“Looking back, would I change anything? Probably not,” Vandlandingham said. “We attacked it the best way that I knew how to attack it and we will review what we’ve done and try and find some efficiencies in some places.”

Vanlandingham says his men worked 7-12s for about three weeks and have hauled around 19,000 loads of snow since Nov. 5.

Vanlandingham was not able to comment on whether more resources or funding would help bolster snowplowing services.

Anchorage Assembly member Karen Bronga agrees with others that the city’s snow response has room to grow, an opinion reinforced after listening to her constituents.

“It affected their lives immensely, and it was really hard to take those calls and say, ‘They’re coming,’” Bronga said.

Bronga says those maintaining the streets were doing their best and does not want to put them down, but knows the city can do better.

She hopes to see better coordination between the city and state, more uniform plowing, improved operations at the state, as well as resolving issues with the municipal website.

Two Anchorage residents were pleased by the city and state’s efforts but were not willing to speak on camera.

For updates on city roads, check the municipal website.

