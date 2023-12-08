Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Confusion over the legality of third-party mailbox clusters has left some Palmer residents without residential mail delivery for months, forcing them to pick up their mail in person at the post office despite having access to a locked cluster box within their neighborhoods.

According to the owners of two separate businesses that install, maintain, and lease Cluster Box Units (CBUs) in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the problem started after the appointment of Matthew Carey as postmaster of the Palmer Post Office in June of this year.

Ashley Vance, who’s owned Matanuska Mailboxes for about six years, said she makes it a habit to introduce herself when new postmasters come into the post offices she works with as a chance to swap contact information.

“He sits me down and he says, ‘Well, I hate to tell you this but your business is illegal,’” Vance said.

According to Vance, the legal nature of her and her competitor’s business — Mailboxes-R-Us, owned by Scott Lapiene — was questioned several years ago by a district manager. That issue garnered no concrete resolution, and instead “faded away” after no proof was presented.

“There was a challenge three years ago where the district office in Anchorage had concerns — raised similar issues — but did not stop us,” Lapiene said. “The issue quietly went away and we continued on about our business.”

Vance said she was told by Carey during their introduction that it was his understanding that her business had been shut down following that original challenge, despite both Vance and Lapiene continuing to get new addresses approved by the U.S. Postal Service in the time since.

“You can’t just put up a mailbox and have [USPS] deliver to it. You have to get it approved,” Vance said. “Somebody at district has to send it through contracting — I mean, it’s not something that you can just do and they would have no idea.”

Vance requested that Carey provide documentation that proves her and Lapiene’s businesses are illegal, which she said he agreed to do, but she hasn’t heard from the postmaster since.

As the Valley continues to grow, so does the need for newly constructed homes. Both Vance and Lapiene have new addresses from subdivisions that contain their CBUs that are stuck in limbo.

“[Carey] is not going to approve any more mail delivery at our cluster boxes,” Lapiene said. “The result is we have residents in this subdivision in one house that get mail, and the next house that sold in July or August can’t get mail, even though there’s a box here for them.”

Carey directed all media requests to go through James Boxrud, a spokesperson for USPS’s WestPac area.

In a written statement emailed Thursday afternoon, Boxrud stated that there were a total of four Palmer addresses pending approval from USPS, and that the problem was a misunderstanding of expectations between USPS and the developer.

“Once the mode of delivery is decided by the Postal Service, the expectation is that the customer (which in the case of a new development or other multi-unit project would be the developer/builder/homeowner’s association, or the like) will install mail receptacles in conformance with the approved mode,” the statement read in part. “Here, the Postal Service determined that the new Palmer delivery points would be afforded free centralized delivery to Cluster Box Units (CBUs) located along the carrier’s route of travel, which provide convenient, safe receptacles for the customers, and is considered most efficient for the Postal Service. Unfortunately, although the original developer/builder agreed to this, ultimately the CBUs were not installed by the developer/builder.”

The statement further went on to say the Postal Service just recently became aware that a third-party company installed the CBUs, but did not clarify which subdivision it was referring to.

“It only recently came to the Postal Service’s attention that an unrelated third-party vendor installed the CBUs that the Postal Service has been delivering to for free and has been charging customers to receive their mail there. This is not a charge imposed by the Postal Service; rather, it appears to be a charge related to the cost to purchase, install, and maintain the CBUs by the third party, which could be considered similar to the charge a HOA would assess for maintenance of such amenities, and which would be outside the Postal Service’s control,” the statement read.

One resident on the receiving end of the confusion is Robert Griffith. He and his wife moved into a new construction in the Mountain Glory Heights subdivision. He told Alaska’s News Source over the phone Thursday that he has access to his slot in the cluster box, but has yet to receive a single piece of mail in it.

Griffith said he’s already paid his quarterly fee to Matanuska Mailboxes but wasn’t sure if he would continue to opt into its services if the issue with the postmaster isn’t cleared up soon.

Vance and Lapiene have reached out to local and state leaders, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to lobby for a change to postal policy that clarifies the legality of third-party managed boxes.

Until a resolution can be determined, the only option for Palmer residents with pending USPS addresses is to pick up their mail in person.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.