Colder air spills back into Southcentral Alaska as snow tapers off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snowfall from the overnight snow with higher amounts falling in southeast Anchorage and along the hillside.

This recent snow helped end our three-week drought of any measurable snow in the Anchorage Bowl. With the freshly fallen snow and winds staying with us, limited areas of visibility could be an issue throughout the day. Winds will gust upwards of 30 mph across Southcentral, with many areas seeing the snow taper off by mid-morning.

While much of today will see breezy winds out of the south, a shift out of the north-northeast arrives into the evening. This will set the stage for cold air advection and the return to colder than usual temperatures this weekend across Southcentral. Highs will dip into the teens and overnight lows in the single digits, with some snow showers sticking around through the weekend.

While Southcentral will remain cold, Southeast Alaska is gearing up for several rounds of rain and snow in the forecast. A couple of inches can be expected through the Central Panhandle north into the Northern Inner Channels today. Starting tomorrow, a strong low will move off the Pacific Ocean and affect Southeast. A high wind watch has been issued for the Southern Inner Channels, where winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible through the night into Saturday. This stretch of active weather will stick around well into next week, although starting Monday, much of the Panhandle sees a return to rain in the forecast.

Looking into next week, another storm looks to build into Southcentral. Right now, Sunday night through Monday looks to bring the best chance for accumulation over the next seven days. This storm will need to be watched, as it has the potential to bring up to 3+ inches of snow for Anchorage and surrounding locations.

Have a wonderful and snowy weekend!

