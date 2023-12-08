State Vet: No reports of mysterious respiratory disease killing dogs in Lower 48

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last month, State Veterinarian Bob Gerlach put out a letter to veterinarians across the state, asking if any had encountered a mysterious respiratory illness that has struck dogs in the Lower 48, including Washington and Oregon. The result, Gerlach said, is that so far no similar cases have been reported in Alaska.

When asked if he thought the virus could spread to our state, Gerlach said he thinks the chances are small.

“It’s a possibility, but to me, I think it’s a very low probability,” Gerlach said. “One, because there’s a lot more interstate travel between contiguous states than we have up here, having to fly. And when you have to fly up here or drive up here, you need a health certificate. So that dog’s got to go in to [see] a veterinarian and get certified that it’s healthy and free from infectious, contagious disease.”

Gerlach said there are precautions people can take if they have concerns, especially if they have a dog that’s considered at risk, such as dogs with chronic health conditions or simply very young or old. In that case, Gerlach said, owners may want to limit interaction with dogs they are unfamiliar with, but he added that even dog parks might be OK.

“Depending on how many animals that are there and if you know the animals,” he said. “So, if you go with your friends, and you all let your dogs go out together and you are familiar with that, I don’t think that’s a big risk.”

Gerlach said all owners should make sure their pets are fully vaccinated, and watch out for symptoms of respiratory illness.

The first symptoms are usually a cough which in this case can persist for weeks, and progress to pneumonia which doesn’t respond to drugs or other treatments. Gerlach said people who see concerning symptoms in their dogs should contact their veterinarian.

“They are going to be that local expert to go ahead and know your dog and know you and then can make some good recommendations for you,” he said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
The Alaska Court System warns people about a jury scam
Alaska Court System warns people about jury scam
Anchorage’s marijuana retailers could soon be allowed to sell their products online, over the...
Marijuana drive-thru, internet and phone sales could soon be legal in Anchorage
From graffiti to drug activity, those are all concerning disturbances downtown Anchorage...
Downtown Anchorage businesses report disturbances related to drug activity
Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
Camper trailer fire breaks out at Cuddy park encampment

Latest News

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Dec. 7, 2023
An eight-week-old sea otter rescued from Seldovia, Alaska, peaks out of his enclosure at Shedd...
A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Federal bill could reverse Biden Admin. decisions on oil and gas exploration, development in Alaska
Dallas Seavey, Bobby Hill, and Allie Ostrander were inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of...
Ostrander, Seavey, Hill named to Alaska Sports Hall of Fame