Volunteers stockpile split wood for veteran winter preparedness program in the Mat-Su

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a subzero Saturday across Southcentral this past November, but single-digit temperatures didn’t stop a group of volunteers from gathering outside a Butte property. Residents with some spare time and representatives of multiple veteran service organizations set up a large wood-splitting operation, bringing as many as four hydraulic wood splitters onto a piece of privately owned land.

The effort was organized by the Alaska Warrior Partnership as part of its new Veteran Winter Preparedness Project. The program aims to provide veterans in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough the resources they need to survive the harshest months of the year.

Tiana Freeman, a case coordinator for the nonprofit, said the organization saw a need to provide veterans with winter-based services last year.

The program provides veterans in need with firewood delivery, snow removal services, as well as peer-to-peer camaraderie during a season that can oftentimes be isolating.

The Mat-Su Health Foundation granted Alaska Warrior Partnership the funds to kick off the new program, with the support of Connect Vets, VAREP, Alaska’s Healing Hearts, and Battle Dawgs all participating in the effort.

Nearly two dozen volunteers spent several hours chainsawing, splitting, and stacking firewood across multiple dumpsters that had been converted into storage units.

One of the volunteers, Susan Guillory who works with the VA Caregiver Support Program, said it was important to have wood stockpiled, ready to go for when the call comes in.

“With this volunteer effort the wood is there, it is separated out, it is ready to go,” Guillory said. “All they have to do is come and get it loaded up, and get it to that veteran who needs it right then.”

Wilfred Hernandez III, a member of the borough’s planning commission and real estate professional, volunteered his efforts because veterans have had a huge influence on his life — though he’s not a veteran himself.

“All of us are affected in one way or another — whether it’s one to six degrees of separation — with the veteran community,” Hernandez said.

VAREP board member Rachel Vendit said supplying winter-based services to veterans is a simple gesture that helps those in more vulnerable situations, especially in the Valley where many rely on alternative methods to heat their homes.

“A lot of people don’t have heat around here and so a lot of them need the extra help, and are either elderly or just veterans that don’t have access to these resources to be able to cut the wood themselves or get to the store to be able to buy it,” Vendit said. “We’re here to chop it for them and store it for them, so when they do need it we can go and bring it to them any time during the day.”

Volunteers worked well into the afternoon and were able to fill up multiple containers with split firewood, that were separated out between spruce, cottonwood, and birch.

