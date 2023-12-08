Woman, 2 children hospitalized after being hit by truck in Juneau

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman and two children were taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Juneau on Thursday morning, according to a news release from Juneau police.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Mendenhall Loop Road near Mendenhall River Community School.

Police said a 19-year-old woman with 3- and 7-year-old children ran into the road and were hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

All three were injured and taken to Bartlet Regional Hospital. Police said all three were in stable condition, but the 7-year-old was later taken to another hospital outside of Juneau due to the severity of their injuries.

No one in the pickup truck was injured.

Police said no citations have been issued at this time.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles
Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
Camper trailer fire breaks out at Cuddy park encampment
Weather Alerts graphic 12-7-23
High wind and blowing snow with the next storm
From graffiti to drug activity, those are all concerning disturbances downtown Anchorage...
Downtown Anchorage businesses report disturbances related to drug activity

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Morning FastCast Dec. 8, 2023
Highs drop into the teens this weekend, with passing snow showers remaining
As snow tapers off, colder air spills back into Southcentral
Mixed emotions from Anchorage residents on snowplowing efforts this winter
Mixed emotions from Anchorage residents on snowplowing efforts this winter
Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles