Woman, 2 children hospitalized after being hit by truck in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman and two children were taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Juneau on Thursday morning, according to a news release from Juneau police.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Mendenhall Loop Road near Mendenhall River Community School.

Police said a 19-year-old woman with 3- and 7-year-old children ran into the road and were hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

All three were injured and taken to Bartlet Regional Hospital. Police said all three were in stable condition, but the 7-year-old was later taken to another hospital outside of Juneau due to the severity of their injuries.

No one in the pickup truck was injured.

Police said no citations have been issued at this time.

