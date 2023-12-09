11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says

Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with his mother, family says. (Source: KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH., La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Louisiana authorities are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young boy.

A family says they are devastated after losing their 11-year-old child Daniel Antunez.

Calcasieu deputies said the crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Claude Hebert Road.

Family members said the boy was walking with his mother to the store that evening when a car hit him.

Authorities said there is not much of a shoulder on the road where the two were walking and they are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

There are no streetlights in the area and a family friend said the two were carrying a flashlight.

According to the family, the mother decided to walk to the store with Daniel that evening as she loved to talk to him.

The vehicle involved was an SUV and a toxicology test was performed. Authorities didn’t immediately release the driver’s name but said impairment was not suspected in the crash.

The boy’s family says they want justice for what happened.

“Her world is destroyed. He was the mother’s only child,” a family spokesperson said.

The family said Daniel was well-loved by all who knew him, and he wanted to be a doctor when he got older.

Deputies said the crash investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have currently been made.

According to a group post online, the family is seeking donations to help pay for Daniel’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles
Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
Camper trailer fire breaks out at Cuddy park encampment
Weather Alerts graphic 12-7-23
High wind and blowing snow with the next storm
From graffiti to drug activity, those are all concerning disturbances downtown Anchorage...
Downtown Anchorage businesses report disturbances related to drug activity

Latest News

With the Anchorage School District facing a $98 million budget deficit, the district is...
Anchorage School District faces a $98 million budget deficit
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District appointed Anthony "Brooks" Pitcher to fill the...
Vacant seat on Mat-Su school board filled at Dec. 6 meeting
Anchorage School District faces a $98 million dollar budget deficit
Anchorage School District facing $98m budget deficit
Anthony "Brooks" Pitcher testifies before the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School Board during a...
Vacant seat on Mat-Su school board filled at Dec. 6 meeting