19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:04 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of state Route 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi-truck overturned and the woman who was driving was killed.

“All we can determine is the vehicle left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting, struck an embankment and then overturned,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Michael Mullins said.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post, of Danville, just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway and overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

People worked to gather up the lumber and also helped in other ways.

“So the Amish community actually arrived on scene and offered resources to clean up the debris, and offered baked goods and coffee for first responders,” Mullins said.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway before reopening it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles
Anchorage police respond to Hilton Garden Inn on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police shooting spurs man’s escape attempt from Midtown hotel
Large fire breaks out at encampment near Cuddy Park
Camper trailer fire breaks out at Cuddy park encampment
Weather Alerts graphic 12-7-23
High wind and blowing snow with the next storm
From graffiti to drug activity, those are all concerning disturbances downtown Anchorage...
Downtown Anchorage businesses report disturbances related to drug activity

Latest News

It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing for the 2021 high school mass shooter. (CNN,...
Families speak at sentencing for school shooter
The legacy of the last Attuans
The legacy of the last Attuans
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Anchorage blanketed in white as snow removal crews deal with aftermath of snowmageddon