Anchor Point plane crash kills 1

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are reporting that a small plane crashed near Anchor Point Friday, killing one person and injuring another.

A trooper dispatch states that first responders were called to the site near Anchor Point where a small Piper Super Cub aircraft crashed. Upon arrival one person, 52-year-old Kurt Stjean of Homer, was pronounced dead. A female passenger was removed from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB). The NTSB will release preliminary findings a few weeks following the crash but a more comprehensive analysis may take months to complete.

