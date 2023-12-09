Anchor Point plane crash kills 1

Alaska's News Source is telling Alaska's story
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are reporting that a small plane crashed near Anchor Point Friday, killing one person and injuring another.

A trooper dispatch states that first responders were called to the site near Anchor Point where a small Piper Super Cub aircraft crashed. Upon arrival one person, 52-year-old Kurt Stjean of Homer, was pronounced dead. A female passenger was removed from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB). The NTSB will release preliminary findings a few weeks following the crash but a more comprehensive analysis may take months to complete.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles
Weather Alerts graphic 12-7-23
High wind and blowing snow with the next storm
The state veterinarian says there are no reports of a respiratory illness killing dogs in the...
State Vet: No reports of mysterious respiratory disease killing dogs in Lower 48
JP-Sunset Friday 12-8-23
Snow and wind don’t take a weekend break
(File)
Woman, 2 children hospitalized after being hit by truck in Juneau

Latest News

Anchorage’s municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
The legacy of the last Attuans
The legacy of the last Attuans
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Anchorage blanketed in white as snow removal crews deal with aftermath of snowmageddon