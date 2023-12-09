Anchorage School District facing $98m budget deficit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District facing a $98 million budget, the district is evaluating all options — except closing a school — to save some money.

School leaders have yet to decide where and when reductions in spending will be made.

“There is no easy answer,” said superintendent Jharett Bryantt. “We’ll be looking at student to teacher ratio, we’ll be looking at cuts to administration and other operational things that we support and anything else.”

Bryantt said the district is facing an even larger budget deficit this year due to rising costs. He blames the shortfall on the district receiving funding equal to the amount given six years ago.

“Think about the rising cost of fuel and electricity, utilities, the cost of maintaining our buildings and of course, to retain teachers in a national market,” Bryantt said.

The expected shortfall is already $30 million more than last year’s deficit, which prompted the district to close two schools, reduce staff, and received one-time state funding and federal aid. Bryant adds that the district is also considering dipping into its savings.

“This time last year, we spent down to 8% of our fund balance, which is also known as emergency savings,” Bryantt said. “This year we’ll consider the pros and cons of even going down to 5%, which would require a supermajority of the board.”

The Anchorage School Board and Bryantt will have a special Saturday work session on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon to review potential cuts and to utilizing funds in savings. With hard decisions coming, Bryantt said the district needs the public’s help.

“We need your input, but we also need your advocacy at the state level, because while the school board is making difficult decisions on our funding for the school district. These difficult decisions are the direct result of flat funding at the state, so please write your legislature, please express your support for public education,” Bryantt said.

A budget survey form is available to the public on the ASD website.

