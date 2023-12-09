Late wife’s idea drives 91-year-old to continue delivering meals

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WGBA) - A 91-year-old retired Wisconsin man says he’s healthy enough to do almost anything!

Since the ‘90s, Eugene Jacobs has been volunteering as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels.

The idea behind his drive to continue helping those in need is something near and dear to his heart.

“I’ve been delivering meals since 1997 when I retired from teaching high school mathematics at Sturgeon Bay High School,” Jacobs said.

It was his late wife Beverly’s idea for the couple to volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels, and the 91-year-old has continued doing it throughout the years.

“At my age, I enjoy doing it,” Jacobs said. “You see people that are appreciative, and yeah, I really enjoy doing this.”

Orin Gunnlaugsson, an 86-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay, says having Jacobs help to deliver meals is an honor.

“I’ve known him for over 50 years,” Gunnlaugsson said.

He says Meals on Wheels is a great help.

“Every day, I look forward for my meals. It’s really helpful because I’ve got a walker,” Gunnlaugsson added.

Wendy Schubert, the Meals on Wheels coordinator for the Aging and Disability Resource Center, says they deliver to about 60 people in the Sturgeon Bay area each day.

“We’ve gotten many folks have said, ‘I would not have been able to stay in my home if I did not have this meal coming every day. I would definitely be in a nursing home or assisted living,’ or something like that,” Schubert said.

Most of the recipients Jacobs delivers to are younger than he is, but this isn’t about age.

“I have a very, very nice retirement. I mean, I can volunteer. I can play golf. I’m healthy enough to do almost anything I ever did,” Jacobs said.

The process isn’t that big of a deal, according to Jacobs.

“Well, I pick up the meals and I just drive to the houses and meet the people and deliver meals,” Jacobs described.

At 91, Jacobs says he plans to continue his volunteer work, keeping busy in Door County, no matter the time of year.

“I don’t give up on things very easily,” Jacobs stated.

Those interested in volunteering can visit Meals on Wheels online for more information.

