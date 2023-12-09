The legacy of the last Attuans

ATTU ISLAND, Alaska (KTUU) - The remote village of Attu — located on an island of the same name in the western end of the Aleutian Chain — was destroyed during World War II. Its residents were taken as prisoners to Japan. After the war, they weren’t allowed to return home.

Gregory Golodoff was the last surviving person from the village of Attu. He served in the military and was a tribal leader.

Golodoff died on Nov. 17 and with his passing, the story of the Japanese invasion of Attu will now only be found in history books.

