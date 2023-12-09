Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

