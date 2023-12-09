Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was blanketed with five to 10 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.

According to Street Maintenance Manager Paul Vanlandingham, crews are on schedule to plow all major roadways and residential streets they’re responsible for by Tuesday.

Before this most recent snowstorm, remnants of November’s record breaking snow fall of nearly 40 inches could be seen along major roadways across the city. That snow later thawed, then froze, then thawed and froze again, leaving glare ice and ruts across much of the area’s roads.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Vanlandingham said the majority of the major roadways Anchorage is responsible for plowing had been complete.

“We’ve went around the clock,” Vanlandingham said. “Day shift started again at 6:30 this morning and currently we are about 65% to 70% through. So late tonight, early in the morning, we should be in residentials with a plow plan B.”

Vanlandingham said his crews are on schedule.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do,” he said. “The last couple weeks have been a challenge. They came to the table and did what we do best and what we tried to do, and this one here should be able to show people what we’re about and hopefully get this thing done in around an 84-hour period.”

Vanlandingham was asked what residents should do before the anticipated completion of the plow-out slated for Tuesday.

"Most people should be able to get in and out of the neighborhoods here again," he said. "We'll start plowing residential sometime early this morning or tomorrow morning. And there still are some some neighborhoods from the November snowfall that probably got some ice and are a little bit rough. We will continue to work on those as we come through plowing residential areas and so on."

Vanlandingham said people should be careful walking and driving, and provide plenty of stopping time between vehicles on the road. The Anchorage Police Department had reported six injury crashes and 24 non-injury crashes on Friday as of 7:30 p.m.

