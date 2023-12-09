Snow and wind don’t take a weekend break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The latest snowstorm that passed through Southcentral brought accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

Anchorage reported 7.8 inches for December, the majority of it from this one storm system.

The region sees a break Friday night, but another low arrives Saturday. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected for Anchorage and surrounding areas.

Strong winds will still blast through the Bering Strait. Diomede and Wales are still under a winter storm warning, for snow, high winds and an ice glaze. Diomede also had to recently halt classes when their school building was structurally compromised.

Ketchikan and the southern part of Southeast will experience high winds and rain and snow combo. A high wind warning for southeast winds 25-35 with gusts to 60 is in place for the weekend.

