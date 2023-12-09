Vacant seat on Mat-Su school board filled at Dec. 6 meeting

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - At Wednesday’s special school board meeting, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School Board voted 5-1 in favor of Anthony “Brooks” Pitcher to take over the District 5 seat left behind by Jacob Butcher.

Board Policy 9223 states that a school board seat left vacant — due to resignations, deaths, refusal to take office, or other means — “shall be filled within 30 days of the vacancy by Board appointment.”

A total of nine candidates applied for the position Butcher resigned from in early November.

Pitcher is a 21-year resident of Alaska with nine children, many of whom attend school in the district. According to his resume and testimony before the board, Pitcher works as an electrician in the valley.

During the Dec. 5 special meeting, candidates were allotted five minutes each to give presentations before school board members before the board held three rounds of voting to appoint a new member to the District 5 vacancy.

“I have a vested interest in the education of children,” Pitcher testified before the board. “Not just mine, but the children of the community.”

Pitcher further advocated his support for trade programs for children, and that college is not the path for everyone.

“I believe the trades are a wonderful opportunity for kids [and] I’d like to see more opportunities for the kids in that,” Pitcher said. “I’d like to see some hands-on classes, even some extended-hours classes — more of a focus towards that because college is not for everyone.”

Pitcher further expressed his concern for college students being buried in debt after graduation.

According to the school district’s website, Pitcher’s term will end in 2024.

