Weather Lab: Tudor Montessori students learn about Meteorology

They may only be in first, second, and third grade, but they knew all about science and were eager to learn more
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week chief meteorologist Melissa Frey got to visit with some of the youngest learners at Tudor Montessori Elementary School in Anchorage.

They may only be in first, second, and third grade, but they knew their science concepts and were eager to learn more — especially with the help of the Cat in the Hat!

