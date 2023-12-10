3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

