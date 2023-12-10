ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is facing a projected $98 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2025, a $30 million increase from last year’s deficit. School board members, staff and administration gathered at the Anchorage School District Education Center Saturday morning for a work session to brainstorm potential areas that could be trimmed from next year’s budget.

During the work session, officials broke out into groups in which they divided cards — each representing potential cuts — into categories. The cards contained everything from sports, staffing and academic programs.

These kinds of decisions, ASD School Board member Andy Holleman said, will all impact someone, no matter the cut.

“If you know what each one of these stickers does, it is very meaningful to some group of kids,” Holleman said. “In some cases, it’s a small group. And in some cases, it is a very large, across-the-board group. In some cases, it’s kids that really need a lot of extra help. But everything has a target to it that does a lot of good.”

All programs, Holleman said, could make the chopping block.

“We’re not far away from having to cut all activities,” Holleman said. “We’re not far away from having to look at whether we can afford, say, our immersion programs, which have incredible value for not all that much money.”

Saturday’s discussion was just the start of the brainstorming session. ASD notes this conversation will continue into another work session on Dec. 19. But pretty soon, the school board will need to make some tough decisions.

“We’ve got to get [the budget] in front of the Assembly no later than the end of January, the first part of February,” ASD spokesperson MJ Thim said. “The board between now and then ... will make a decision on where the cuts are going to come from so they can have a balanced budget to present to the Assembly.”

A budget survey form is available to the public on the ASD website.

