Climate activists turn water in Venice canal green

Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.
Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Climate activists in Italy are claiming responsibility for turning a Venice canal fluorescent green.

Extinction Rebellion said it dumped chemicals into the canal Saturday to turn it green.

They also hung a sign which said “while the government speaks, we hang by a thread.”

The group posted on social media saying it was protesting the COP 28, a United Nations conference held in Dubai.

Venice’s mayor said public services, including transportation, were stopped for a time due to the protest.

Venice and other Italian cities have successfully pressed charges against climate activists in the past.

Many of their targets protected sites which garner heavy fines and even prison time if defaced.

There has not been any word on arrests that happened in Saturday’s protest.

