Glenn Highway lanes closed due to multiple non-injury collisions

Afternoon FastCast Dec. 8, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police say that part of the northbound Glenn Highway is closed due to multiple non-injury collisions and vehicles in distress.

A traffic alert sent around 4:30 p.m. Saturday alerted drivers of the closure of northbound lanes at the South Birchwood exit.

Traffic is instead routed to the Old Glenn Highway while crews assist drivers and vehicles.

There is no current estimate for when lanes with reopen.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles
Weather Alerts graphic 12-7-23
High wind and blowing snow with the next storm
JP-Sunset Friday 12-8-23
Snow and wind don’t take a weekend break
The state veterinarian says there are no reports of a respiratory illness killing dogs in the...
State Vet: No reports of mysterious respiratory disease killing dogs in Lower 48
Fred Hamilton Sr. died Monday at the age of 102, the oldest known living Haida member in Alaska.
Oldest known living Haida member dies at 102

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers patch
Anchor Point plane crash kills 1
Anchorage’s municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
The legacy of the last Attuans
The legacy of the last Attuans
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage