Glenn Highway lanes closed due to multiple non-injury collisions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police say that part of the northbound Glenn Highway is closed due to multiple non-injury collisions and vehicles in distress.

A traffic alert sent around 4:30 p.m. Saturday alerted drivers of the closure of northbound lanes at the South Birchwood exit.

Traffic is instead routed to the Old Glenn Highway while crews assist drivers and vehicles.

There is no current estimate for when lanes with reopen.

