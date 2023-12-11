Another active weather week brings more snow to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The active weather is once again kicking into high gear across the Gulf Coast region, where many areas remain under some form of a winter alert.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Susitna Valley until 9 p.m.:

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches can be expected.

Plan on slippery travel conditions throughout the day.

The heaviest snow amounts are expected north and west of Talkeetna.

A winter storm warning is in effect for East Turnagain Arm and Western Prince William Sound through 9 a.m. Monday:

Snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches can be expected.

Gusts as high as 40 to 60 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow and limited visibility.

The heaviest snow is subsiding and will gradually taper off through the day, with a chance for a wintry mix as temperatures warm.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Copper River Basin until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will lead to limited visibility.

The heaviest snow is expected for the Richardson Highway north of Thompson Pass to Milepost 42.

While Anchorage and surrounding locations remain without any winter weather alerts, light and blowing snow will still be in the forecast throughout the day. Use caution on the roads, as limited visibility will impact many areas across Southcentral. Most locations should see winds beginning to subside through the afternoon hours as the low shifts to the east. Snowfall for Anchorage and down through the Western Kenai Peninsula will likely be in the 1 to 3-inch range, with some localized heavier amounts. Today is expected to be a warm day across Southcentral, with many areas sitting near or well above freezing.

While Southcentral will be dealing with widespread snow today, Southeast Alaska will be dealing with rain, snow, and winds. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Northern Inner Channels for up to 14 inches of snowfall. The rest of the Panhandle is under a flood watch and high wind watch as another low moves into the Gulf of Alaska Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds.

It’s very likely through the middle of the week that parts of the Panhandle could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, which means minor flooding and the possibility for landslides to exist. We’ll want to watch this system as it evolves over the next 24 hours.

This same system will bring accumulating snow to Southcentral Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s this snow that will bring the best accumulation for Anchorage and surrounding locations.

Be prepared for difficult driving at times across Southcentral this week, as daily snow remains in the forecast.

Have a safe Monday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.