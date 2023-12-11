Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:22 AM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Anchor Point plane crash kills 1
School Board Members, staff and administration gathered at the Anchorage School District...
ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts
Image depicting traffic cones
Glenn Highway lanes closed due to multiple non-injury collisions
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
Pauline Golodoff, left, and George Kudrin hold an iPad featuring images of their deceased...
Death of last surviving Alaskan taken by Japan during WWII rekindles memories of forgotten battle

Latest News

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
Laundrie family denies knowledge of murder in new court documents
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
As temps drop, Quinhagak residents ‘not happy’ with ongoing power outage
As temps drop, Quinhagak residents ‘not happy’ with ongoing power outage
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’