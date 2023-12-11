Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says

FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a...
FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a report.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your teen is constantly on their phone or computer, they are more than likely using a social media site.

According to a new Pew Research Center report, 93% of teens say they used YouTube, compared to 63% who say they used TikTok.

Other apps used include Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of the respondents say they used at least one of these “almost constantly.”

In general, 64% of teens say they use the internet almost all the time.

The figure has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

This report comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Members, staff and administration gathered at the Anchorage School District...
ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts
Alaska State Troopers patch
Anchor Point plane crash kills 1
Image depicting traffic cones
Glenn Highway lanes closed due to multiple non-injury collisions
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
Pauline Golodoff, left, and George Kudrin hold an iPad featuring images of their deceased...
Death of last surviving Alaskan taken by Japan during WWII rekindles memories of forgotten battle

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say