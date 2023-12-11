NTSB investigating cause for plane sliding off runway in New Stuyahok

No injuries reported among TransNorthern Aviation crew of 3 that left King Air plane off runway
FastCast morning digital headlines for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 11, 2023
NEW STUYAHOK, Alaska (KTUU) - Investigators believe that landing gear on a twin-engine propellor plane failed on a Southwest Alaska airstrip last week, leading to an excursion off the runway.

Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Regional Office, said Monday that the incident on Dec. 6 left the King Air aircraft sitting off the runway in New Stuyahok, a small town of just a few hundred permanent residents on the Nushagak River, with what he called “substantial damage” to the wing and fuselage sections.

No injuries were reported among the crew of three — composed of a pilot and two passengers — that took off from Koliganek and landed in New Stuyahok, Johnson said. The King Air was being operated by TransNorthern Aviation. Typical twin-engine, turbine-powered planes of that size seat 10 to 15 people.

Johnson said the NTSB believes the nose gear, comprised of the front wheel assembly, collapsed as it touched down on the runway, leading the plane to veer off the runway.

The agency will not be sending a crew of investigators to the town, Johnson said, but will be talking with the pilot of the aircraft as it figures out what exactly happened.

