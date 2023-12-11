Officials say US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into sea off South Korea

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the...
A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be evaluated further.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the U.S. and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the aircraft after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Anchor Point plane crash kills 1
Image depicting traffic cones
Glenn Highway lanes closed due to multiple non-injury collisions
Anchorage's municipal snow removal crews are working around the clock after the city was...
Snow removal crews hit the road again after latest storm blankets Anchorage
School Board Members, staff and administration gathered at the Anchorage School District...
ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts
Six cluster-boxes owned by Matanuska Mailboxes sit at the foot of a newly construction...
Palmer postmaster withholding residential delivery on new addresses using third party receptacles

Latest News

ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts
ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts
A village outside of Bethel is enduring a multi-day power outage that has forced some...
As temps drop, Quinhagak residents ‘not happy’ with ongoing power outage
As AIFF comes to a wrap, filmmakers from Alaska, internationally and others gathered at a...
Anchorage International Film Festival’s immense growth and what it means for Alaska’s filmmakers
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kierre Williams, 43, was arrested for homicide and...
Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say