17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail

Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role in Anne of Green Gables.(Carri, Stanley family via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old in Michigan was hit and killed by a car while walking across the street to check the mail Monday, according to authorities.

The family of Tessa Stanley said she was “an incredibly bright, talented, and motivated young girl who’s going to be greatly missed.”

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the accident scene on Knapp Street and attempted to save Stanley’s life, but unfortunately failed in their efforts.

Officials said an investigation revealed Stanley had been hit by an Infinity SUV being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

A GoFundMe was established by Stanley’s aunt, Carri.

According to a post alongside the GoFundMe, the 17-year-old loved history and had planned to attend Central Michigan University after she graduated from Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada.

Stanley was also described as a talented actor and singer.

Any funds raised will go to Stanley’s parents to pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A village outside of Bethel is enduring a multi-day power outage that has forced some...
As temps drop, Quinhagak residents ‘not happy’ with ongoing power outage
Multiple sled dogs dead after team hit by snowmachiner on Denali Highway, Iditarod race official confirms
The city says it won't move forward with a proposed warming center in Fairview at this time
Municipality won’t move forward with warming center in Fairview, says there are no other warming centers planned
Iohani Dean, 21, Anchorage, was arraigned at the Nesbett Courthouse Monday afternoon for...
Anchorage man arraigned on murder charges related to death of unborn child
MGN
NTSB investigating cause for plane sliding off runway in New Stuyahok

Latest News

Elf on a Shelf keeps an eye on the Alaska's News Source team
Elf on a Shelf keeps an eye on the Alaska's News Source team
Hands-on moose! Chugiak High School teaches harvesting and sustainability.
Hands-on moose! Chugiak High School teaches harvesting and sustainability.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Biden on Israel: Safety of civilians a great concern