Active Gulf Coast weather leads to heavy rain, high winds in Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska is dealing with the second-snowiest start to a winter season on record, while Southeast Alaska continues to see widespread rain and high winds.

This comes as storms continue to move into the Gulf of Alaska, leading to many areas catching little breaks in between each storm system. A winter storm warning remains in effect through the afternoon hours today for the Copper River Basin, where heavy snowfall will continue through the day. Highest snowfall totals for Tuesday will likely be near Edgerton Cutoff, where storm totals could exceed two feet of snow.

While Southcentral continues to see snow blanketing the area, Southeast is dealing with another round of heavy rain and high winds. Southeast could see 2 to 4 inches of rain into Wednesday, with some localized heavier amounts. The rain and high winds could lead to some issues across Southeast throughout the day.

Landslides are also a risk in areas with steeper terrain. It’s important to make sure you monitor waterways and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. While the flood watch does expire Wednesday for Southeast, additional rain through the week will only exacerbate areas that are already inundated with water. High winds will remain through the day, where parts of Southeast could see winds gusting upwards of 60 mph. Warming temperatures for parts of the panhandle will also mean snowmelt, which will add to any flooding threats.

This stormy Gulf of Alaska weather will stay with us through the week, with Anchorage tapping into the best chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. While most of the snow today will remain across the eastern half of Southcentral, Anchorage and surrounding locations will see their chance tonight. At best, just a couple of inches of snow is possible, with localized higher amounts over four inches. The higher totals will likely occur through the Anchorage hillside and into parts of the Mat-Su.

As the snow tapers off into Wednesday, colder weather out west filters into Southcentral. This will lead to the return of teens for highs and overnight lows in the single digits. It’s likely more snow returns into the weekend and next week.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.