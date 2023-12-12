Anchorage man arraigned on murder charges related to death of unborn child

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was arraigned on murder charges on Monday at the Nesbett Courthouse stemming from domestic violence allegations that led to the death of his pregnant girlfriend’s unborn child. The child was more than 36 weeks old at the time of the alleged assault in April.

Twenty-one-year-old Iohani Dean pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Dean was indicted last week on three counts of murder of an unborn child, manslaughter of an unborn child and three counts of assault.

The courtroom was emotional as the judge allowed the victim in the case, the woman carrying Dean’s child, to testify. As she gave a detailed testimony, members of Dean’s family in the courtroom sobbed.

In her testimony, the victim pleaded for Dean’s charges to be dropped. She said that the Anchorage Police Department mischaracterized what she had told them when investigators interviewed her about Dean allegedly assaulting her.

The judge denied the request to drop charges and also denied the defense’s request to not increase Dean’s bail. The judge said to the victim after her testimony, “I’m sorry for your loss.”

Other than saying he understood the court proceedings, the defendant did not speak in court.

It’s unclear when Dean will be back in court, his public defender said. The prosecutor, an assistant district attorney, said the court is in an active discovery process and that process will determine whether or not they pursue a trial or consider a plea deal. The judge increased the bail in the case to $300,000 cash.

APD says they’re declining to comment on the victim’s accusations as this is an open and ongoing investigation. If convicted, Dean could face as long as 99 years in prison, $500,000 in fines or both.

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

