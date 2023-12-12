Assembly looks to proposed ordinance to help with creation of more affordable housing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Affordable housing is an issue in Anchorage, and some Assembly members feel they are one step closer to offering some relief for those who may not be able to afford their own home.

The Assembly says since 1999 only 31 triplexes have been built in Anchorage — less than 10% of the number built between 1970 and 1985 — and some believe a proposed ordinance that is gaining some traction will make it easier for the units to be built.

Assembly member Kevin Cross said with the approval from the planning and zoning commission on Monday, the Assembly is closer to passing an ordinance that would reduce the minimum lot requirement for triplexes and fourplexes.

Currently, per Anchorage Municipal Code (AMC) Title 21, dimensional standards require a minimum lot size of 8,500 square feet for three units plus 2,300 square feet for every additional unit in the R-2M zone. So even if a fourplex takes up the same amount of space as a duplex neighbor, it still requires a 10,800-square-foot lot.

“For whatever reason, we’ve drawn this line and said anything over duplex, we’re going to hold you to the same development standards as a 30- or 40-unit apartment building. And that’s why we’re not building them,” Cross said.

He added the land use code change will reduce the cost for contractors and provide more affordable housing options for residents.

“We provide a housing option for someone who needs it and the person who’s living in that property and owner occupying this triplex or duplex can use the rents to offset that high mortgage payment,” Cross said.

Anchorage resident and former Assembly member John Weddleton said he has heard from builders the complexity of constructing a triplex or fourplex is a “quantum leap up from doing a duplex.”

He said there is some concern about what type of impact the creation of more triplexes and fourplexes can have on a neighborhood.

“It could, in fact, be the same size building as a home but now you have four homes in it, essentially, in that structure,” Weddleton said. “You have a lot more traffic, people moving around, you know, more cars parked.”

In the end, he said he supports the change but wishes the Assembly tackled the building codes before the land use code.

“Because that hasn’t been the real hurdle. It’s mostly been the building code issues,” Weddleton said.

Cross said the next step for the Assembly is to continue public hearings on the proposed code change at its Dec. 19 meeting.

He added “hopefully” it passes and goes into effect at the beginning of the new year.

