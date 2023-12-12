First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in the U.S. as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."(Source: Hansons Auctioneers/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-edition copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — purchased for 10 pounds back in 1997 — just sold at auction for more than 55,000 pounds.

That’s the equivalent of more than $69,000.

The book sold Monday through Hansons Auctioneers to a private U.K. buyer online.

Book experts said it is one of 200 first-issue hardbacks sold in bookstores in 1997.

The Scottish woman who sold the book said she bought it from a bookshop in Scotland before “Harry Potter” soared to popularity with that first book, known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A village outside of Bethel is enduring a multi-day power outage that has forced some...
As temps drop, Quinhagak residents ‘not happy’ with ongoing power outage
MGN
NTSB investigating cause for plane sliding off runway in New Stuyahok
School Board Members, staff and administration gathered at the Anchorage School District...
ASD begins looking at potential budget cuts
The city says it won't move forward with a proposed warming center in Fairview at this time
Municipality won’t move forward with warming center in Fairview, says there are no other warming centers planned
This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Anchorage shows a U.S. Coast...
US Coast Guard helicopter that crashed during rescue mission in Alaska is recovered

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
Morning FastCast Dec. 12, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong
Former U.S. Rep George Santos leaves the federal courthouse with his lawyer in Central Islip,...
George Santos attorney expresses optimism about plea talks as expelled congressman appears in court
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony