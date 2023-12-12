Heightened avalanche conditions in Southcentral Alaska throughout the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is urging caution to all backcountry travelers after a prolonged storm dropped new snow in the region.

Despite the storm having passed through the area, the avalanche center issued an avalanche warning on Monday after several natural avalanche slides and winds gusting to over 100 mph got their attention.

“Now that that storm has passed, the avalanche warning is expiring. But moving ahead into this week, that’s a lot of snow to be sticking to the mountainsides and it’s not quite adjusted yet,” said Wendy Wagner, the director of the avalanche center.

Wagner is warning people about the possibility of human-triggered avalanches, as there’s a large amount of unstable snow sticking to the mountainside. In addition, with active weather expected to continue, there’s the possibility of more snow, furthering the hazardous avalanche conditions.

“We could get more pulses of snow and that will keep those dangerous avalanche conditions highlighted for backcountry travelers, people headed out and trying to get into the powder,” Wagner said. “We want to make sure they know whether or not they’re in avalanche terrain so you’re not caught somewhere where you don’t want to be.”

All of Southcentral has these heightened conditions, but the “bullseye” is Turnagain Pass, getting the largest amount of snow. The snow and wind ultimately increase the avalanche risk in these areas, especially since it’s just days after the storm. Any slope of 30 degrees or steeper can cause an avalanche, but even flat areas can be unsafe if an avalanche is triggered from above.

“For someone that doesn’t have the skillset or understanding of the terrain to know whether they’re in avalanche terrain or not, it’s best just to stay out of the backcountry during heightened avalanche conditions which is what we’re having today and what we’re foreseeing this week,” Wagner said.

Wagner says taking avalanche classes and understanding avalanche terrain are great steps to being prepared for the worst scenarios while recreating in the backcountry. Those courses teach ways to rescue people if need be, and the red flags to look out for.

Check the latest avalanche forecasts from the Chugach Front Range down to Seward on the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center website. The Hatcher Pass forecast can be found on the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center website.

Lastly, Wagner encourages people to not go into the mountains both during and the days following a storm. She also wants people to be aware of the slopes and not go into the mountains if they can’t see their surroundings. She expects the heightened avalanche conditions to continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.