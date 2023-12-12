Multiple impacts from a big winter storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A trailing front well to the south leads to a winter storm that is moving north into the Gulf of Alaska as the work week gets underway.

This one circulation of low pressure will be the dominant weather-maker across the state over much of the week.

Precipitation was heavy in Yakutat Monday. The community got 2.3 inches of rain, and 2.73 inches of rain in Cordova. The panhandle will be dealing with flood watches for rain, and extreme winds in Juneau south to Ketchikan. The northern portion of the region, near White Pass, is also looking at up to 1 foot of snow.

Warnings for heavy snow are out for the Copper River Basin, where Thompson Pass could see up to 2 feet of snow, 12 to 20 inches on the Richardson highway. A winter weather advisory for the Susitna Valley will expire Monday night. Winter storm warnings also reach into the eastern interior to the south slopes of the NE Brooks Range.

Hot spots: Sitka and Yakutat, in southeast Alaska, with 46 degrees.

Cold spot: Tanana, dropping to 35 degrees below zero.

