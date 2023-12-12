Municipality won’t move forward with warming center in Fairview, says there are no other warming centers planned

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said there are no plans to move forward at this time with a controversial warming center proposed in Fairview not far from the Sullivan Arena.

Johnson said a number of concerns prompted the decision including strong input against the facility from neighbors as well as the Fairview Community Council and doubts about whether the operator that proposed the facility would be able to do a good job running it.

Johnson said Graceful Touch Transitional Services has so far not been able to provide the city with proof of the insurance coverage it will need to open its doors and meetings with the community council have turned up more questions than answers.

Stephanie Williams, the director of Graceful Touch Transitional Services, said she was surprised to hear of the city’s decision. Williams said the organization was actively pursuing insurance coverage and was willing to compromise with the community council on other items. Most importantly, she said, there is still a need for an indoor center where people can get warm.

Still, Johnson said, all things considered, the proposal didn’t seem like a good fit.

“It’s really important for us to spend taxpayer dollars well and to make sure that we’re not wasting funds on projects that the community doesn’t support,” she said.

Johnson said at this time the city is not pursuing any warming centers because it doesn’t believe there is a great need. She pointed out that the emergency cold weather shelter in the former Solid Waste Services building had 30 empty beds on Saturday night.

The administration is focusing on the Next Step Initiative, Johnson said, working with members of the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness and others to get 150 people out of the cold winter shelters and into permanent housing by this spring.

