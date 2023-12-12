One click at a time, Anchorage photo business is capturing memories for years to come

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Photographs have come a long way since the 1800s when a French inventor was one of the earliest pioneers to capture a photographic image.

Now, with a click of a button, you can take as many as you want, when you want, and where you want — yet there’s still something nostalgic about a good old printed picture that will stand the test of time.

Wind, rain, sun, or snow is what makes Photo Emporium Alaska thrive. Owner and founder, Matt Waliszek, said the business idea came about from the COVID-19 pandemic. As an events-based business industry, Waliszek said he suddenly didn’t have any events.

He did, however, have a Volkswagen bus and a photographer. He started offering Christmas photo bus sessions in November 2020 and it became pretty popular.

“We did 300 different family sessions that first year, and since then — I think this is our fourth year now — and we’ve done over 1,000 family sessions,” he said.

Waliszek owns 11 different buses, which come in different colors and all have a name. The red one is Candy, Waliszek said as he showed off a candy cane key chain.

“Then we have a green one, we call her Holly, and she’s really popular,” Waliszek said. “During the fall, I have a yellow bus, and we use ... like a fall photo bus.

“In February, we take this — we do a little Valentine’s bus — and then all the rest of the year we’re using them at festivals and that sort of thing with a photo booth inside.”

Different volkswagen busses used for Photo Emporium AK shoots. (Photo Emporium AK)

As for scheduling a photo session, there are a few slots left before the year’s over.

“Every single time that a family comes and gets their photo, they’re gonna see that here for generations, and they’re gonna look back at today with you and be like, ‘That was an awesome Alaskan experience and let’s do it again next year,’” he said.

