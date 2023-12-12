Search and rescue underway for snowmachiners outside Nome

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Two snowmachiners traveling to Nome were reported overdue to Alaska State Troopers on Monday, according to a trooper dispatch.

According to the report, a man and woman on a single snowmachine didn’t reach Nome via Nome-Teller Road.

A ground search was started from Teller and Nome. Nome Search and Rescue traveled as far as Mile 23, but turned around after reaching a storm, while Teller Search and Rescue was unavailable at the time. Troopers attempted to fly a helicopter to the search area, but were stopped short due to inclement weather.

A snowmachine was eventually discovered by the Alaska National Guard after the group used a C-130 aircraft to look after the two missing. They found the snowmachine near Mile 41.

The Teller and Nome searchers could not reach the site of the snowmachine overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The snowmachine has still not yet reached by officials as of Tuesday morning as inclement weather continues to stall aerial and ground search teams.

The search teams will travel to the snowmachine once weather permits.

