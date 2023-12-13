Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will once again weigh in on abortion. The nation’s highest court announced Wednesday it will review an appeal on limits to access for a key drug for medication abortions. The drug at the center of the case, mifepristone, is one of two pills necessary to perform medication abortions.

The question at hand, which restrictions apply to the drug. Initially prescribed in person, mifepristone has been accessible through telemedicine and the mail since 2016, drawing pushback from anti-abortion activists.

This case is part of the ongoing fallout from the fall of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022 which gave states the power to restrict or protect reproductive rights. A judge in Texas tried to take mifepristone off shelves completely with a previous ruling, however an appeal protected access to the drug while the case makes its way through the system.

The case is complicated by the fact that the Supreme Court declined to rule on an associated appeal concerning the original approval that mifepristone is safe and effective from two decades ago.

Oral arguments in this case will be heard this term which is already under way. An opinion from the court will likely not come until late spring or early summer in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 sled dogs dead after team hit by snowmachiner on Denali Highway
JP-Warnings-Advisories 12-12-23
A big winter storm hits Alaska
The city says it won't move forward with a proposed warming center in Fairview at this time
Municipality won’t move forward with warming center in Fairview, says there are no other warming centers planned
Iohani Dean, 21, Anchorage, was arraigned at the Nesbett Courthouse Monday afternoon for...
Anchorage man arraigned on murder charges related to death of unborn child
According to Alaska 511, the surface conditions in Anchorage feature deep and drifting snow....
Difficult snow conditions causing school closures, congestion, slick roads across Anchorage

Latest News

Southcentral AK mayors start energy solution coalition
Southcentral AK mayors start energy solution coalition
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season
Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season
Tips to prevent ‘porch pirates’ from stealing your packages this holiday season