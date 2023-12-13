Athlete of the Week: Elaina Mack, the Alaskan star you need to know about

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In basketball, averaging over 40 points per game in a season at any level is a rare feat. In the high school ranks, names like Wilt Chamberlin (1954-55) and Trae Young (2016-17) jump out at you. But it wasn’t that long ago that Alaska had its own scoring machine. And for the last few years, she’s been residing on the Seawolves’ roster.

Elaina Mack, a fourth-year sophomore and King Cove School alumna, is a player some believe hasn’t gotten the attention she deserves. Including her head coach, Ryan McCarthy.

“In Alaska, I don’t think she gets her just due. I think there’s a lot of players that go on and play Division 1 or they go play Division 2 out of state. And Elaina Mack has had one of the most remarkable high school careers of any Alaskan athlete,” McCarthy said.

She’s a player who has won a 1A state title (2018-19) and helped lead the T-Jacks to 55 straight wins and a player who averaged 37.4 ppg across her high school career, including 40.1 as a senior before the dawn of COVID-19.

With a career like that, many may be wondering, “Where was the hype?”

“As far as Alaska as a whole, I don’t feel like I’m kind of recognized as much just because I did come from a smaller school. My high school games weren’t as popularized,” Mack said.

Four years later, that popularity has grown a bit. In 2023, she’s the only Alaskan on the UAA women’s basketball roster, where she’s emerged as a scorer with 70 points this year, and as a team captain.

“She is all bought in on our culture here and what it means to play at UAA, and we are just super fortunate to have her,” McCarthy said.

It is a culture that Mack says boils down to a few key points

“Our culture is not taking plays off and being the loudest and ... being the best teammate that you can be,” Mack said.

And if you watch her play, you might just come to the same conclusion.

UAA (4-5) returns to the Alaska Airlines Center on Jan. 4 against Western Washington.

