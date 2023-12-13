A big winter storm hits Alaska

Weather hazards are numerous
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A huge winter storm is bringing a range of concerns to the state. High winds, heavy snow and rain have been hitting different parts of the state as the storm circulates in the Gulf of Alaska.

Blizzard conditions affect the western coasts, near Shishmaref and the Bering Strait. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph will blast through the area, creating blizzard conditions. It is not additional snow falling, but wind-driven snow that reduces visibility.

Snow and wind combine to produce low wind chills in the interior. Winter storm warnings and advisories are out, as moisture from the gulf low moves inland.

The rain and high winds in Southeast Alaska are producing some major concerns there. Flood watches are out — heavy amounts of rain to come in tandem with strong winds elevates the risk of potential landslides in areas of steep terrain. One of the areas of concern is Wrangell, the site of a previous fatal landslide tragedy for that community.

Anchorage will see the winter weather advisory expire Tuesday night. The city has seen 4 to 8 inches of snow, perhaps more by the time the storm really ends Wednesday.

